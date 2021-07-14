Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cano Health Inc. (CANO) last week performance was -6.42%

As on July 13, 2021, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) started slowly as it slid -2.75% to $11.67. During the day, the stock rose to $12.24 and sunk to $11.62 before settling in for the price of $12.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$17.43. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.40%, in contrast to 42.00% institutional ownership.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -10.05.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.99.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cano Health Inc., CANO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.24 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.81% that was higher than 42.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.