Qumu Corporation (QUMU) return on Assets touches -28.60: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on July 13, 2021, Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.36% to $2.77. During the day, the stock rose to $3.06 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUMU posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$10.50.It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -3.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 102 workers. It has generated 285,020 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -90,196. The stock had 4.63 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.99, operating margin was -17.32 and Pretax Margin of -32.70.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Qumu Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 60.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 4.81, making the entire transaction reach 19,239 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 29, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 6.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,000 in total.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.65 while generating a return on equity of -140.53.

Qumu Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qumu Corporation (QUMU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72.

In the same vein, QUMU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qumu Corporation, QUMU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Qumu Corporation (QUMU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.22% that was higher than 92.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.