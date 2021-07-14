Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) EPS growth this year is 80.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) open the trading on July 13, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.73% to $3.83. During the day, the stock rose to $4.37 and sunk to $3.76 before settling in for the price of $4.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMED posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$11.75. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.78.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 86 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 51,824 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -424,059. The stock had 8.60 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -24.45, operating margin was -812.58 and Pretax Margin of -818.12.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 4,410 shares at the rate of 5.67, making the entire transaction reach 25,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,410. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director bought 8,700 for 5.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,279. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,439 in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -818.27 while generating a return on equity of -132.77.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40%.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.36.

In the same vein, RMED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -20.05.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

[Ra Medical Systems Inc., RMED] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.30% that was lower than 145.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.