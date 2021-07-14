Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) average volume reaches $10.92M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 13, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.88% to $1.01. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0459 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.46. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $330.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $326.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $323.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1525, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9909.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.12, making the entire transaction reach 5,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,001. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,733 for 1.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 135,000 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -103.98.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.99 million was inferior to the volume of 24.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0681.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.66% that was lower than 73.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.