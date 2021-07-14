Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.85

As on July 13, 2021, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) started slowly as it slid -9.14% to $6.66. During the day, the stock rose to $6.76 and sunk to $6.55 before settling in for the price of $7.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $4.74-$8.15. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -772.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $273.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $270.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.73.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 62.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 52,376 shares at the rate of 7.23, making the entire transaction reach 378,804 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 397,330. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 7.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 709,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 449,706 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -40.45.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -772.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.90, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.43.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.07 million was better the volume of 5.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.52% that was higher than 35.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.