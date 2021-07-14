Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) last month volatility was 17.14%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) open the trading on July 13, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 25.56% to $5.65. During the day, the stock rose to $7.27 and sunk to $4.67 before settling in for the price of $4.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRPX posted a 52-week range of $3.70-$8.49. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.29.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.50%, in contrast to 5.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 7.16, making the entire transaction reach 716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.20%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89.

Technical Analysis of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

[Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., VRPX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.95% that was higher than 101.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.