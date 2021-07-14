ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) volume hits 6.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) established initial surge of 11.96% at $4.40, as the Stock market unbolted on July 13, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.19 and sunk to $3.95 before settling in for the price of $3.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIVO posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$14.40. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.64 million.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -42778.37 and Pretax Margin of -45528.64.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ZIVO Bioscience Inc. industry. ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 0.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Director bought 400 shares at the rate of 4.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,996 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,898. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 4.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45528.64.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.20%.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54.

In the same vein, ZIVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.72.

Technical Analysis of ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ZIVO Bioscience Inc., ZIVO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.