9F Inc. (JFU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.6031: Right on the Precipice

As on July 14, 2021, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) started slowly as it slid -11.93% to $1.92. During the day, the stock rose to $2.1529 and sunk to $1.8242 before settling in for the price of $2.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$3.50. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $368.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9208, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6031.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1091 employees. It has generated 180,394 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -299,973. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.21, operating margin was -86.85 and Pretax Margin of -124.52.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -166.29 while generating a return on equity of -42.53.

9F Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.74.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [9F Inc., JFU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was lower the volume of 3.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.2374.

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. (JFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.60% that was lower than 104.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.