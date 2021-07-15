America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) EPS growth this year is -31.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) open the trading on July 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.35% to $15.90. During the day, the stock rose to $16.12 and sunk to $15.00 before settling in for the price of $14.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMX posted a 52-week range of $11.59-$16.43.The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.71 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 184100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 5,442,232 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 250,748. The stock had 4.90 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.59, operating margin was +16.72 and Pretax Margin of +6.66.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.61 while generating a return on equity of 21.87.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.54, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.71.

In the same vein, AMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

[America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., AMX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.74% that was higher than 22.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.