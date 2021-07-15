C3.ai Inc. (AI) Open at price of $55.60: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) open the trading on July 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.68% to $51.44. During the day, the stock rose to $55.70 and sunk to $51.2326 before settling in for the price of $55.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $47.22-$183.90. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.71.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.40%, in contrast to 41.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 58.36, making the entire transaction reach 4,085,501 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 231,608. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 63.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,262,183. This particular insider is now the holder of 480,089 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.70.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

[C3.ai Inc., AI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.44% While, its Average True Range was 3.17.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.59% that was lower than 74.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.