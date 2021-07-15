E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) EPS growth this year is -134.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on July 14, 2021, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) started slowly as it slid -0.73% to $10.87. During the day, the stock rose to $11.04 and sunk to $10.6425 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $8.26-$14.58. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2436 employees. It has generated 135,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.40, operating margin was -4.01 and Pretax Margin of -12.84.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.70%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 162,927 shares at the rate of 11.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,875,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,878,724. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 for 11.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,168,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,436,975 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.25.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 181.11.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.9 million was better the volume of 2.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.63% that was lower than 46.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.