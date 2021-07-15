Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.94

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) open the trading on July 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.46% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.09 and sunk to $2.60 before settling in for the price of $2.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVK posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$8.30.The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 158.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4700 employees. It has generated 56,884 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 698. The stock had 3.94 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.12, operating margin was +1.55 and Pretax Margin of +2.15.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.23 while generating a return on equity of 2.57.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 158.20%.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.68, and its Beta score is -0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.46.

In the same vein, EVK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)

[Ever-Glory International Group Inc., EVK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.35% that was lower than 95.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.