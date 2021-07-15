Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) volume hits 2.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) started the day on July 14, 2021, with a price increase of 9.28% at $3.18. During the day, the stock rose to $3.48 and sunk to $2.90 before settling in for the price of $2.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNRG posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$3.05.In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 690 employees. It has generated 375,907 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,512. The stock had 12.11 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.92, operating margin was +1.86 and Pretax Margin of -3.67.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. Hallador Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.97%, in contrast to 30.10% institutional ownership.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.53 while generating a return on equity of -3.25.

Hallador Energy Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, HNRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.16% that was lower than 78.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.