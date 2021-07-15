IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) went down -1.79% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on July 14, 2021, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) started slowly as it slid -1.79% to $2.20. During the day, the stock rose to $2.279 and sunk to $2.14 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IZEA posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$7.45.In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 107 employees. It has generated 171,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -95,794. The stock had 3.39 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.34, operating margin was -33.33 and Pretax Margin of -55.92.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s Director sold 21,560 shares at the rate of 2.65, making the entire transaction reach 57,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,163. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 250,000 for 2.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 736,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 361,849 in total.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -55.92 while generating a return on equity of -45.05.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.45.

In the same vein, IZEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IZEA Worldwide Inc., IZEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 3.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.28% that was lower than 105.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.