Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) 20 Days SMA touch 10.12%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on July 14, 2021, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.11% to $29.88. During the day, the stock rose to $30.0799 and sunk to $28.89 before settling in for the price of $28.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $11.82-$30.84.The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $401.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14800 employees. It has generated 300,729 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,591. The stock had 6.73 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.13, operating margin was +3.61 and Pretax Margin of -4.26.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 88.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 101,760 shares at the rate of 28.89, making the entire transaction reach 2,939,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09, Company’s 10% Owner sold 36,822 for 28.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,063,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.86 while generating a return on equity of -8.88.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.99.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.27 million was better the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.09% that was lower than 36.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.