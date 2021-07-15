Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) last month volatility was 2.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 14, 2021, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.36% to $90.70. During the day, the stock rose to $97.29 and sunk to $87.345 before settling in for the price of $96.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSEX posted a 52-week range of $59.60-$97.85.The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 348 employees. It has generated 406,874 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,417. The stock had 6.95 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.95, operating margin was +26.43 and Pretax Margin of +24.23.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. Middlesex Water Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 64.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s VP-Corporate Affairs sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 86.50, making the entire transaction reach 86,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s Director sold 300 for 86.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,851. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,951 in total.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.40.

Middlesex Water Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Middlesex Water Company (MSEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.48, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.96.

In the same vein, MSEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Middlesex Water Company, MSEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.98% that was higher than 32.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.