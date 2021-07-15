Oatly Group AB (OTLY) last month volatility was 5.95%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) open the trading on July 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.79% to $20.54. During the day, the stock rose to $20.97 and sunk to $19.62 before settling in for the price of $21.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTLY posted a 52-week range of $19.99-$29.00. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $603.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.40 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 792 employees. It has generated 537,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -76,985. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.80, operating margin was -10.77 and Pretax Margin of -13.75.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.33 while generating a return on equity of -23.73.

Oatly Group AB’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oatly Group AB (OTLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.98.

In the same vein, OTLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

[Oatly Group AB, OTLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.