Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) last week performance was -6.86%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) open the trading on July 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.85% to $3.53. During the day, the stock rose to $3.77 and sunk to $3.52 before settling in for the price of $3.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $2.34-$13.60. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $395.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 119 employees. It has generated 4,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -529,806. The stock had 2.05 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -305.11, operating margin was -4786.19 and Pretax Margin of -11095.36.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.16%, in contrast to 14.70% institutional ownership.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11089.64 while generating a return on equity of -91.84.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 68.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 565.41.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

[Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.81% that was lower than 72.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.