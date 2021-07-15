Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) plunge -4.69% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) started the day on July 14, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.93% at $3.05. During the day, the stock rose to $3.23 and sunk to $2.995 before settling in for the price of $3.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCR posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$6.59.In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.60.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1598 employees. It has generated 182,522 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,697. The stock had 5.13 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.26, operating margin was -11.94 and Pretax Margin of -12.85.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 40.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,039 shares at the rate of 3.07, making the entire transaction reach 58,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 293,550. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,288 for 3.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,592 in total.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.67 while generating a return on equity of -3.84.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.86.

In the same vein, SNCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.84% that was higher than 74.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.