Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) return on Assets touches -14.14: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 14, 2021, Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) set off with pace as it heaved 24.95% to $6.16. During the day, the stock rose to $9.38 and sunk to $4.83 before settling in for the price of $4.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WHLM posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$14.21.The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 70 employees. It has generated 594,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,586. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.19, operating margin was -7.62 and Pretax Margin of -9.71.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 582,149 shares at the rate of 12.70, making the entire transaction reach 7,393,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 338,187. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s 10% Owner sold 237,500 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,375,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 712,500 in total.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.88 while generating a return on equity of -26.09.

Wilhelmina International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80%.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, WHLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wilhelmina International Inc., WHLM]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.89% that was lower than 119.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.