Identiv Inc. (INVE) in a kind of Tricky Spot Between Opportunity And Execution

Identiv Inc. (INVE) has been rallying since its 200-day and its 20-day moving averages are in positive correlation. As a result, INVE shares have gained 29.0% over the past 30 days. Over the trailing 12 months, the stock has moved up 196.57%, trailing the market by 83.1%. As a competitor, it has lagged 70.33% behind similar names. Further, the company has a current market of $344.10 million and its outstanding shares stood at 21.44 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

What happened Recently

After the market close on Tuesday on August 3, 2021, Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), revealed yesterday that it will announce its 2nd quarter financial results, for the period ended June 30, 2021. The company’s management will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) on that day in order to review and discuss its second-quarter results.

Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: +1 888.506.0062

International Number: +1 973.528.0011

Call-ID: 490856

Webcast: Register and Join

To start the conference, call the number 5 – 10 minutes before the time. You will be able to register your name and organization with an operator. Please call Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860 if you experience any trouble connecting to the conference call.

You can listen to the conference call live here, or listen to it on demand.

After 8 PM ET on the same day, a replay will be available under +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 41949.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a front-runner company in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform combines RFID, NFC, and cybersecurity, as well as physical access, audio, and video security. In the United States, Identiv’s stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit www.identiv.com.