A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) as it 5-day change was -9.51%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 23, 2021, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.58% to $7.52. During the day, the stock rose to $8.355 and sunk to $7.24 before settling in for the price of $8.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $3.09-$25.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $329.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.71.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 32.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,505 shares at the rate of 10.03, making the entire transaction reach 25,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,336,958. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for 10.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,012,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,936,958 in total.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.73.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million was inferior to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.67% that was lower than 103.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.