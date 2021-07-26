Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 113.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) flaunted slowness of -1.53% at $6.10, as the Stock market unbolted on July 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.58 and sunk to $5.5701 before settling in for the price of $6.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$8.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 17.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.36.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aehr Test Systems industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.10%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 7.16, making the entire transaction reach 143,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 250,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 6.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,390. This particular insider is now the holder of 352,594 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.81.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 328.27% that was higher than 147.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.