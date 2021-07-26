AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) started the day on July 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.73% at $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.92 and sunk to $0.872 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.97.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 16.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 9,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,430. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29, Company’s CEO bought 10,000 for 0.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,430 in total.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.60%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 184.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.20% that was higher than 67.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.