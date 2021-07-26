Amyris Inc. (AMRS) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) started the day on July 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.77% at $15.56. During the day, the stock rose to $15.96 and sunk to $14.80 before settling in for the price of $15.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMRS posted a 52-week range of $1.88-$23.42.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 38.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.29.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Amyris Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 38.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07, this organization’s President and CEO sold 95,115 shares at the rate of 15.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,477,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 548,277. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 13, Company’s Director sold 4,678,363 for 14.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,000,006. This particular insider is now the holder of 711,258 in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$1.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amyris Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amyris Inc. (AMRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.59.

In the same vein, AMRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.01% that was lower than 73.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.