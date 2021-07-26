ATA Creativity Global (AACG) last month volatility was 13.10%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) open the trading on July 23, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 24.02% to $4.13. During the day, the stock rose to $4.2699 and sunk to $3.16 before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AACG posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$19.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.74.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. ATA Creativity Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.70%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ATA Creativity Global’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATA Creativity Global (AACG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.09.

In the same vein, AACG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42.

Technical Analysis of ATA Creativity Global (AACG)

[ATA Creativity Global, AACG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of ATA Creativity Global (AACG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.47% that was higher than 106.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.