Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) 14-day ATR is 1.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) open the trading on July 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.54% to $16.52. During the day, the stock rose to $16.67 and sunk to $16.20 before settling in for the price of $16.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $8.92-$27.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -312.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.22.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,143 shares at the rate of 23.65, making the entire transaction reach 27,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,514. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05, Company’s EVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 100 for 24.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,711 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.39) by -$0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -312.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

[Delek US Holdings Inc., DK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.88% that was higher than 55.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.