Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recent quarterly performance of -37.62% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 23, 2021, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.89% to $0.73. During the day, the stock rose to $0.804 and sunk to $0.7236 before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHAT posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.05.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.34%, in contrast to 7.80% institutional ownership.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.50%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, BHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21.

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., BHAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.15 million was inferior to the volume of 2.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.83% that was lower than 84.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.