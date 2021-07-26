Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) EPS growth this year is 23.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 23, 2021, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.23% to $4.79. During the day, the stock rose to $4.92 and sunk to $4.60 before settling in for the price of $4.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUDI posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$9.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.90.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.19%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.20%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.35.

In the same vein, HUDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Huadi International Group Co. Ltd., HUDI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.11 million was inferior to the volume of 0.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.82% that was higher than 68.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.