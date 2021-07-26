Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) last week performance was -11.28%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) flaunted slowness of -6.35% at $1.18, as the Stock market unbolted on July 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.26 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2918, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3335.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.10%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.46, making the entire transaction reach 36,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,364,004. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,398. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,389,004 in total.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., BDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.1399.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.25% that was higher than 82.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.