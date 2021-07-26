ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.24: Right on the Precipice

As on July 23, 2021, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) started slowly as it slid -2.61% to $2.24. During the day, the stock rose to $2.345 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIOP posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$5.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $495.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 59.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s EVP, GM Gene Therapy sold 27,894 shares at the rate of 3.12, making the entire transaction reach 87,029 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,516. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s SVP, Treasurer & CAO sold 18,020 for 3.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,965 in total.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, ZIOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ZIOP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 2.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.32% that was lower than 61.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.