New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) volume hits 338.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) started the day on July 27, 2021, with a price increase of 12.89% at $2.19. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$19.97.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69438 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +11.15 and Pretax Margin of +13.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.50% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 16.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.13, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days Average volume was 358.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 34.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 360.57% that was higher than 169.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.