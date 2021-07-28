The key reasons why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -15.09% away from 52-week high?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) started the day on July 27, 2021, with a price increase of 0.88% at $5.74. During the day, the stock rose to $5.775 and sunk to $5.62 before settling in for the price of $5.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.85-$6.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.28 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 97097 employees. It has generated 1,990,974 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +7.25 and Pretax Margin of +1.99.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.86, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.69.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB), its last 5-days Average volume was 26.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 39.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.60% that was lower than 32.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.