The key reasons why Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is -95.36% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 27, 2021, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) set off with pace as it heaved 14.81% to $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6451 and sunk to $0.481 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$11.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9310, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0546.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3721 employees. It has generated 36,946 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.49, operating margin was -44.68 and Pretax Margin of -45.20.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.92%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.82.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06.

Technical Analysis of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., METX]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.0806.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.37% that was higher than 109.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.