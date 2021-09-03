Puxin Limited (NEW) average volume reaches $2.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 02, 2021, Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.42% to $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.726 and sunk to $0.6679 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEW posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$10.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9885, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.1156.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9650 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 43,598 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -484. The stock had 10.75 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.33, operating margin was -5.94 and Pretax Margin of -0.95.

Puxin Limited (NEW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Puxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Puxin Limited (NEW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Puxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.90%.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Puxin Limited (NEW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, NEW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Puxin Limited (NEW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Puxin Limited, NEW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0763.

Raw Stochastic average of Puxin Limited (NEW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.45% that was lower than 124.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.