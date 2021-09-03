WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) last month volatility was 7.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) open the trading on September 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.35% to $15.32. During the day, the stock rose to $15.39 and sunk to $14.265 before settling in for the price of $14.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $10.01-$29.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.91.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. WM Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.15%, in contrast to 43.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 241,649 shares at the rate of 13.16, making the entire transaction reach 3,180,099 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,440.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -24.59.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.67.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

[WM Technology Inc., MAPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.89% that was lower than 70.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.