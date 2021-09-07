Agrify Corporation (AGFY) volume hits 1.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) started the day on September 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.19% at $23.61. During the day, the stock rose to $26.555 and sunk to $22.65 before settling in for the price of $26.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGFY posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$35.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -344.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $540.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.84.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. Agrify Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.16%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s CEO & Chairman of the Board sold 42,899 shares at the rate of 30.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,309,329 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 467,622. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s CEO & Chairman of the Board sold 22,725 for 30.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 697,301. This particular insider is now the holder of 510,521 in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -344.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in the upcoming year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agrify Corporation (AGFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.79.

In the same vein, AGFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02% While, its Average True Range was 3.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.40% that was higher than 111.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.