Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.28

As on September 03, 2021, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) started slowly as it slid -0.61% to $107.98. During the day, the stock rose to $108.63 and sunk to $106.71 before settling in for the price of $108.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $70.75-$159.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 106.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -777.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.39.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 18,978 shares at the rate of 104.42, making the entire transaction reach 1,981,683 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 698,380. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s President and CEO sold 19,970 for 107.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,146,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 717,358 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.76) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -777.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.70 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 212.52.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.09 million was lower the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.80% that was lower than 43.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.