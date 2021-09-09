Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.20

As on September 08, 2021, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) started slowly as it slid -1.75% to $5.61. During the day, the stock rose to $5.775 and sunk to $5.4975 before settling in for the price of $5.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPZM posted a 52-week range of $4.72-$14.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 43.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $574.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.04.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 304 employees. It has generated 51,849 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -762,151. The stock had 4.51 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.56, operating margin was -1430.12 and Pretax Margin of -1469.23.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Epizyme Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,029 shares at the rate of 8.80, making the entire transaction reach 17,855 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,028. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s Director bought 34,486 for 7.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 274,817. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,900 in total.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1469.95 while generating a return on equity of -89.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.63.

In the same vein, EPZM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Epizyme Inc., EPZM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was better the volume of 1.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.97% that was lower than 61.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.