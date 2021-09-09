FMC Corporation (FMC) volume hits 2.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) started the day on September 08, 2021, with a price increase of 1.36% at $96.95. During the day, the stock rose to $98.60 and sunk to $94.86 before settling in for the price of $95.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FMC posted a 52-week range of $87.27-$123.66.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. It has generated 725,328 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 90,375. The stock had 1.86 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.49, operating margin was +24.14 and Pretax Margin of +15.72.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. FMC Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 1,260 shares at the rate of 96.97, making the entire transaction reach 122,182 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,906. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s Director bought 1,500 for 93.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 140,836. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,573 in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.78) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 21.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FMC Corporation (FMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.79, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.22.

In the same vein, FMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.45, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.18.

Raw Stochastic average of FMC Corporation (FMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.27% that was lower than 26.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.