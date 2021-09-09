TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) last month volatility was 5.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) open the trading on September 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.35% to $12.97. During the day, the stock rose to $13.38 and sunk to $12.66 before settling in for the price of $13.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMST posted a 52-week range of $3.45-$17.35.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $597.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.57.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Steel industry. TimkenSteel Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 75.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 16.76, making the entire transaction reach 251,388 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,350. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s EVP, Sales, Mktg. & Bus. Dev. sold 10,000 for 14.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 142,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,958 in total.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.62) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.80, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.43.

In the same vein, TMST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

[TimkenSteel Corporation, TMST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.38% that was lower than 66.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.