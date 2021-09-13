Ouster Inc. (OUST) average volume reaches $1.22M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 10, 2021, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.86% to $7.81. During the day, the stock rose to $8.0897 and sunk to $7.78 before settling in for the price of $8.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $7.40-$17.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.01.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 28.00% institutional ownership.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 55.88.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ouster Inc., OUST]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.20% that was lower than 70.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.