PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

As on September 10, 2021, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) started slowly as it slid -0.99% to $153.03. During the day, the stock rose to $155.88 and sunk to $153.01 before settling in for the price of $154.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPG posted a 52-week range of $116.95-$182.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $236.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $164.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.59.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 46900 employees. It has generated 294,968 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,516. The stock had 5.05 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.83, operating margin was +12.35 and Pretax Margin of +9.85.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. PPG Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 83.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 22,851 shares at the rate of 178.78, making the entire transaction reach 4,085,270 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,740. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 20, Company’s SVP, P&M Ctgs & Pres PPG EMEA sold 20,956 for 168.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,538,202. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,992 in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.19) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.63 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.00, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.39.

In the same vein, PPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PPG Industries Inc., PPG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.92 million was better the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.39.

Raw Stochastic average of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.64% that was higher than 19.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.