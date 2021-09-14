Bunge Limited (BG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.63

As on September 13, 2021, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.46% to $77.25. During the day, the stock rose to $77.76 and sunk to $76.56 before settling in for the price of $76.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $43.41-$92.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. It has generated 1,800,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 50,217. The stock had 17.90 Receivables turnover and 1.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.22, operating margin was +6.94 and Pretax Margin of +3.41.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04, this organization’s Director sold 120,000 shares at the rate of 89.01, making the entire transaction reach 10,681,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,831,204. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s Director sold 125,650 for 89.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,184,728. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,300 in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.6) by $1.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 19.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.83, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bunge Limited, BG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was lower the volume of 1.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.08% that was lower than 24.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.