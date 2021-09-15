D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS) average volume reaches $1.10M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 14, 2021, D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: HEPS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.62% to $6.81. During the day, the stock rose to $7.20 and sunk to $6.58 before settling in for the price of $7.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPS posted a 52-week range of $7.05-$15.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -260.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.78.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -260.40%.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, HEPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares, HEPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.