Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.06

As on September 15, 2021, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.29% to $6.87. During the day, the stock rose to $6.92 and sunk to $6.785 before settling in for the price of $6.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $3.19-$7.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -31.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. It has generated 2,912,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,942. The stock had 2.85 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.90, operating margin was -9.48 and Pretax Margin of -10.51.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Director bought 76,015 shares at the rate of 6.61, making the entire transaction reach 502,452 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,350,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s Director bought 223,985 for 6.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,454,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,273,985 in total.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.33 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.85.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.19 million was lower the volume of 3.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.31% that was lower than 32.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.