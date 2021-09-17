Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) last week performance was 3.82%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) established initial surge of 4.05% at $9.25, as the Stock market unbolted on September 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.39 and sunk to $8.83 before settling in for the price of $8.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMFR posted a 52-week range of $8.13-$27.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.01.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sema4 Holdings Corp. industry. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.33%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.35% that was lower than 71.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.