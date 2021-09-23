Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.58

As on September 22, 2021, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.64% to $49.65. During the day, the stock rose to $50.49 and sunk to $47.53 before settling in for the price of $47.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRR posted a 52-week range of $16.04-$49.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 153.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7600 employees. It has generated 155,585 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -19,789. The stock had 25.76 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.04, operating margin was +10.58 and Pretax Margin of -5.11.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.73. This company achieved a net margin of -12.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 153.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in the upcoming year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.75, and its Beta score is 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.42.

In the same vein, RRR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Red Rock Resorts Inc., RRR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.57% that was lower than 42.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.