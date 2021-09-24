Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.14

As on September 23, 2021, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.55% to $17.51. During the day, the stock rose to $17.59 and sunk to $16.45 before settling in for the price of $16.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $8.92-$27.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -312.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3532 employees. It has generated 2,067,327 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -172,140. The stock had 9.54 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.88, operating margin was -7.16 and Pretax Margin of -10.45.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 646 shares at the rate of 17.19, making the entire transaction reach 11,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,659. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,143 for 23.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,514 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.96) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -8.33 while generating a return on equity of -45.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -312.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Delek US Holdings Inc., DK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.54% that was lower than 54.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.