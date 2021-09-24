Urban Edge Properties (UE) volume hits 0.85 million: A New Opening for Investors

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) started the day on September 23, 2021, with a price increase of 1.55% at $18.40. During the day, the stock rose to $18.50 and sunk to $18.28 before settling in for the price of $18.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UE posted a 52-week range of $8.68-$20.33.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. It has generated 3,114,104 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 882,330. The stock had 3.81 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.57, operating margin was +15.90 and Pretax Margin of +17.80.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 3,177 shares at the rate of 18.05, making the entire transaction reach 57,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 6,766 for 17.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 118,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,177 in total.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +28.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.06, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22021.12.

In the same vein, UE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.16% that was higher than 25.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.